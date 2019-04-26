WTAJ Originals: Fundraiser for Cost Cutters stylist

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mandi Dennis, a stylist at cost cutters, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018.

Having recieved a mastectomy and now chemotherapy, she has been through a lot in recent months.

Enough to cause her to have to cut back her work hours, which is where her coworkers have stepped in to try and help.

She’s fighting the fight and getting through it and we’re here for her every step of the way. “ Kerri Kennedy, manager at Cost Cutters

Find out more about their pretty pink bracelet fundraiser in the video above.