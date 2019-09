ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jaffa Shriners have gone above and beyond with transforming their banquet hall into a Game of Thrones set for the Potentate’s Reception on Saturday.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks spoke with Jaffa Shrine’s Potentate Jordan Settle about the work that went in to the transformation, as well as some of the event’s details.

Watch the video to find out more.