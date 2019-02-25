WTAJ Originals: Fire won’t stop 150 year old Clearfield company

A fire Sunday night disrupts operations at manufacturer in Clearfield County with a history dating back more than a century.

The call for the fire came in after 7 p.m.

It started on the inside of the building near the coal furnace, destroying several patterns for castings and a crane before spreading to the second floor.

A state fire marshal said the cause is under investigation and likely accidental.

Clearfield Machine Company has been in the community for 151 years.

They manufacture machinery castings and parts for other companies.

Purchasing manager Dave Semelsberger said they plan to be up and running in at least two weeks.

“We are dedicated to our customers and we will continue to supply them with our services with very little loss of time.”

Semelsberger said community members and other businesses have reached out to help.

“If we need anything at all, to just call, it will be here,” he said. “It’s a good thing to have a small community and gather together and get this done the way it did.”

clearfield machine company has around 18 employees, and they’ll all keep working despite the fire.