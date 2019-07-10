WTAJ Originals: Emphasis on kids’ health at Philipsburg Heritage Days

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An organization serving many counties in the Central PA region is providing fun ways to promote the theme of Philipsburg Heritage Days: health.

CenClear is an organization that works to provide kids and their families with the necessary food, services and information to ensure kids in the local community grow into healthy adults.

Sean Rockmore from CenClear discusses the importance of providing children with nutrition and to check on their mental health as well.

At Philipsburg Heritage Days, there are several activities kids can participate in, including fishing for feelings, basketball, plinko and more. Kids games and activities are available throughout the day.

All festivities are going on at N Front Street in downtown Philipsburg. Heritage Days will last until this Sunday, July 14.