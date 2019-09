HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — April 16 is National Eggs Benedict Day!

To celebrate, WTAJ’s Darby Sparks asked Allegheny’s Creamery and Crepes to show her their version of the dish.

Watch our web exclusive to find out more about how Allegheny’s Creamery and Crepes uses crepes instead of english muffins to change things up a bit.