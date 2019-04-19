WTAJ Originals: Egg-cellent ways to decorate!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still wondering how you’re going to decorate your eggs this Easter?
WTAJ’s Darby Sparks has an idea or two.
She was joined by our Emma Catalano to show how you can get crafty this weekend without breaking the bank.
by: Darby SparksPosted: / Updated:
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still wondering how you’re going to decorate your eggs this Easter?
WTAJ’s Darby Sparks has an idea or two.
She was joined by our Emma Catalano to show how you can get crafty this weekend without breaking the bank.
Football Season:• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.
Mondays:• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.
Tuesdays:• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays:• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.
*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.