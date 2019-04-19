Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

WTAJ Originals: Egg-cellent ways to decorate!

Daily Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still wondering how you’re going to decorate your eggs this Easter? 

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks has an idea or two. 

She was joined by our Emma Catalano to show how you can get crafty this weekend without breaking the bank. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss