WTAJ Originals: DuBois Airport numbers are flying…

A regional airport is reporting a successful year in 2018.

The number of passengers through the DuBois Regional Airport is the highest it’s been in years.

2018 marks the most passengers through the DuBois Regional Airport in seven years.

Airport officials say more than 10,000 passengers arrived or departed from the airport last year.

That’s a 40 percent increase in passenger traffic since 2017.

Airport Manager Bob Shaffer credits it to the airline, Southern Airways Express.

“They’re doing a great job for us, they run on time, they have great fares and they’re going to locations that people want to go to, Pittsburgh and Baltimore,” said Shaffer.

2018’s numbers are the highest the airport has reported since 2011, when nearly 12,000 passengers used the airport.

“It’s a huge benefit to this area to get people from their backyard out into the world, so we’re very pleased to have southern with us,” he said.

Shaffer says they plan to continue promoting the airport in hopes of even higher numbers in 2019.