WTAJ Originals: Dinosaur exhibit opens in DuBois

An animatronic dinosaur exhibit opened its doors for the first time last weekend at Doolittle Station in DuBois.

It’s an experience that transports visitors back to the dinosaur age.

“It’s kind of bringing history back to this area,” Dr. Jeffrey Rice said. “Kids can imagine 100 million years ago what was happening in DuBois, Pennsylvania”

Ten moving, breathing dinosaurs fill a room, making what Dr. Rice is calling one of the biggest animatronic dinosaur displays in the state, but he doesn’t want to stop there.

“I want to compete with the outdoor ones too, so I want the biggest in the state,” he said. “I want the biggest in the country.”

There are also a number of interactive elemets in the display. Like a dinosaur ride and being able to touch real fossils and artifacts.

Dr. Rice partnered with Visit Clearfield County to bring this exhibit to life in hopes it brings more tourism to the area.

“Once they come here there will be enough things to do, and other activities in Clearfield County and the surrounding counties they’ll stay overnight and enjoy the hospitality of this area,” Dr. Rice said.

Doolittle’s Dinosaurs is a nonprofit and the cost of admission is $3 per person.

It is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. during the winter months and will be open seven days a week in the summer.