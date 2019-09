Some new faces will be in the Altoona Curve dugout this season.

The Curve signed Duncansville natives Cameron and Brennan Yingling to honorary coaches contracts Tuesday afternoon. The two boys are currently in a fight for their lives.

Both suffer from friedreich ataxia, which is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that attacks the nervous system. It usually begins in childhood and leads to impaired muscle coordination (ataxia) that worsens over time.