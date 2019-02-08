WTAJ ORIGINALS: Company expansion creates dozens of jobs

A plant that makes dairy-free yogurt products is creating more jobs in Clearfield County.

Danone North American announced the expansion of their DuBois site Friday.

The site is the country’s largest plant-based yogurt manufacturing facility.

“Danone is a world-leading food and beverage company, our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible,” plant director Chad Stone said. “We have many products to yogurt made from milk products to also yogurt made from plant-based products, which is mainly what’s made in DuBois.”

The DuBois plant makes dairy-free products like Silk and SoDelicious Yogurt.

The espansion will allow them to manufacture a protein shake powder called Vega Nutritional Powder.

To make the new product, the company added 68 new jobs.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created,” production supervisor Paula Gregory said. “We’ve created 68 new jobs in the area and what they stand for for the community, I’m proud to be apart of it.”

Stone said the decision to manufacture Vega powder came from an 18 percent increase in demand for the product last year.

“They’re excited about something new and something growing and something sustainable,” Stone said. “I think it’s exactly what we need in Central Pennsylvania, something we can build and grow together.”

While produced locally, Vega products are found at national health food stores like Whole Foods and on Amazon.