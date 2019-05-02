Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

WTAJ Originals: Comic Swap to participate in Free Comic Book Day

Daily Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – (WTAJ) — Comic Swap in downtown State College will be hosting Free Comic Book Day this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

While it is free comic book day, there are specific comics that Comic Swap will be giving away.

“We have already secured thousands of comics to be specifically printed to only be given out that day, some of them are exclusive material, some of them tie into what’s going on right now to give a certain type of reader an actual incentive to come in on that day.”

                                                                           -John McComas, Manager of Comic Swap

Free Comic Book Day has been around since 2003, and Comic Swap has been participating in every year since then.

Comic Swap has been in State College since 1976. Manager John McComas is expecting a big turnout.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss