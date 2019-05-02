WTAJ Originals: Comic Swap to participate in Free Comic Book Day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – (WTAJ) — Comic Swap in downtown State College will be hosting Free Comic Book Day this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

While it is free comic book day, there are specific comics that Comic Swap will be giving away.

“We have already secured thousands of comics to be specifically printed to only be given out that day, some of them are exclusive material, some of them tie into what’s going on right now to give a certain type of reader an actual incentive to come in on that day.” -John McComas, Manager of Comic Swap

Free Comic Book Day has been around since 2003, and Comic Swap has been participating in every year since then.

Comic Swap has been in State College since 1976. Manager John McComas is expecting a big turnout.