ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre has been working hard on its spring production for the Mishler Theatre, MAMMA MIA.

MAMMA MIA’s opening night is May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and evening shows continue until May 4. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on May 4 and May 5.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and are available online at mischlertheatre.org.

Our Darby Sparks spoke to those behind the scenes about why this show is so special to them.