WTAJ Originals: Chainsaw carving festival celebrates 20 years

An event that brings chainsaw carvers from around the world to Elk County is just over two months away.

But organizers already have big changes planned for this year’s event.

Ridgway’s Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is celebrating 20 years this April.

“We started out as a backyard party, there were nine carvers, probably back in 1999 and from there it kind of snowballed and went crazy and worldwide,” said event coordinator, Liz Boni.

And to mark the anniversary, organizers are making a few changes at the community’s request.

They’re adding music, art vendors and moving to a new location.

This year, the festival will be at the Old Motion Control Building on Gillis Avenue.

“It’s right along the Clarion River and it will be cause for celebration,” said Boni. “All carvers will be carving, and I think the public will be very happy about that.”

Boni says they also hope to add a firework show.

The festival will be held April 25 to 28.