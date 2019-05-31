Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

WTAJ Originals: Catalyst Space creating Bobble-heads for local community

Daily Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bobble-heads are typically a collectors item. But a local company that has 3D printing software is making bobble-heads for the local community this weekend.

Catalyst Space is a workshop that allows the local community and businesses experiment with all types of technology, including a 3-D printer. 

Each Wednesday, Catalyst Space has a class and/or workshop for different areas. This week, the focus is on 3-D printing. 

But they are delving into a new endeavor: bobble-head making. According to co-owner of Catalyst Space, Justin Merrel, only three have been made.

This Saturday, come out to Catalyst Space to get a bobble-head made with your face sculpted into it.

For more information on this event, visit Catalyst Space’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss