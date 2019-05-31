WTAJ Originals: Catalyst Space creating Bobble-heads for local community

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bobble-heads are typically a collectors item. But a local company that has 3D printing software is making bobble-heads for the local community this weekend.

Catalyst Space is a workshop that allows the local community and businesses experiment with all types of technology, including a 3-D printer.

Each Wednesday, Catalyst Space has a class and/or workshop for different areas. This week, the focus is on 3-D printing.

But they are delving into a new endeavor: bobble-head making. According to co-owner of Catalyst Space, Justin Merrel, only three have been made.

This Saturday, come out to Catalyst Space to get a bobble-head made with your face sculpted into it.

For more information on this event, visit Catalyst Space’s website.