WTAJ Originals: Blue and White Film Festival features a film about a mass school shooting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Student Film Organization at Penn State held their Blue and White Film Festival last night.

One of the films, titled “Leo” shows an aftermath of a mass school shooting. Instead of showing the mass shooting event, writer and director Nikolas Lanum decided to take a different approach.

“I kind of wanted to focus on the aftermath of it, and also focus not just the people that lost people that were victims, but also people who were involved with the shooter himself.” -Nikolas Lanum, Writer/Director of “Leo”

It was a unique look and drew reactions from the crowd as the film went on. The Festival brought in between 200-250 people, a huge success for the Student Film Organization.