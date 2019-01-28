WTAJ Originals – Bill Bickel passes away

A man the community will remember as someone with great work ethic and generosity, Blair County business man Bill Bickel passed away on Sunday. His company, Bickel Surplus, announced his death on its Facebook page, saying, “The vision he started over 20 years ago continues to shine bright in his passing.”

One of Billl’s nephews, Ron Bickel, said his uncle was more like a big brother to him.

“I’m gonna miss that guy. I’m gonna miss that guy so much. I just I don’t even know where to begin. I sat and looked at pictures all night, and I have many, thousands and thousands and thousands of good memories with him that I’ll be able to cherish until I get to sit beside him again,” Bickel said.

One of those thousands of memories, he said, happened recently on New Year’s Eve.

“I was leaving, and I usually always hugged him, and I kissed him because I love that man, and he loved me too. I told him ‘I’ll see you tomorrow, Bill. I love you brother’. And he said, ‘I love you too Ronny,’ and he meant it,” Bickel said.

To many, Bill’s heart was larger than his body could hold, saying he did so many good things for a lot of people in the commuity, whether they were friends or complete strangers. And Bill’s nephew, Duane Della, said he prioritized dinnertime and family above everything else.

“One thing that’ll always remember is the importance that he had on family, you know, sitting down and getting something to eat and just talking and being together,” Della said.