WTAJ Originals: Bellwood girls basketball team off to state championships

The Bellwood-Antis girls basketball team is ready for a state title repeat as they head to Hershey for the PIAA State Championship.

Family, friends, classmates, and members of the Bellwood community showed their support for the girls with signs, balloons, even personalized Hershey Kiss signs for each player.

Coach Jim Swaney said these girls know what it takes to make it to the top.

“I think we really show what it’s like to be a team,” he said. “We’re not just one or two people.We’re a group of sixteen that forms together and makes one, good unit.

And even though they won last year, their coach reminded them to never be outplayed.

“If we’re gonna lose, it’s because somebody was better than us that day. It wasn’t because we didn’t play our best or we didn’t play as hard as we could,” he said.

The Lady Blue Devils will face the West Middlesex Big Reds on Thursday at noon at the Giant Center in Hershey.