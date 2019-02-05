WTAJ ORIGINALS: Ann Benzel gives career advice to local college students

President of Benzel’s Pretzel Bakery, Ann Benzel, met with students from Mount Aloysius College Monday.

“It’s actually a labor of love to come here I believe in everything that Mount Aloysius and their students do and hopefully I’ve been helpful today,” said Benzel.

With Benzel Pretzels lining the table, she discussed the company and how she worked her way to the top.

“If I can do it, so can you,” she told the student. “And if I convey any message to you today it’s don’t under estimate what you can do, what you can become, who you are, and if there’s any way that i can help you I’m more than happy to do that.”

Her advice to anyone entering the world of entrepreneurship: You’ve gotta work hard.

“Be prepared to spend a lot of time on it. Don’t give up. You’re going to find some disappointments along the way. Be resilient, but understand and know in your heart, you can do it,” said Benzel.