ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can get basic stickers at the store, but have you ever thought about getting your own, customizable stickers?

Lacey Vandevander has a passion…and that passion is making all kinds of stickers.

Our Darby Sparks spoke to this Altoona native about how she turned her sticker hobby into a business.

Contant Lacey to get your stickers at laceyvandy@gmail.com.