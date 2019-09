ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some parents at Altoona Area Senior High School were outraged to find out that the venue where their child’s graduation ceremony was taking place had no seats left.

The venue was switched last minute due to weather complications, and it wasn’t large enough to fit the entire graduating class and their guests.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks spoke to students and school officials about what occurred as well as preventative measures to avoid future complications.