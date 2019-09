ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you ever heard of the maker movement?

It involves businesses that provide advanced technology and equipment to its members that are otherwise unavailable or hard to find.

In Altoona, Space Catalyst is an open access workshop with 3D Printers, robotics, CDC woodworking machines, and much more.

Watch the tour above and go to www.catalystspace.org to view their events calendar to sign up for a free class.