WTAJ Originals: 3 Dots Downtown will provide space for local artists in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — 3 Dots Downtown is a non-profit creative art studio looking to give local artists in performance and visual arts to showcase their work, as well as a platform for the community to be exposed to this art.

This space is located on the corner of Pugh Street and East Beaver Avenue in downtown State College.

Their goal is to make 3 Dots Downtown the go-to place for artists to express themselves, and a place for the community to come to relax, and interact with art/artists.

3 Dots Downtown is planning on opening next month. They are currently looking for volunteers to help finish this project.

“We are looking for individuals to come in and help with small paitning projects, minor installing baseboards, minor construction and handywork, as well as bodies in the space to help get the word out.” –Harvey Weidman, Managing Director, 3 Dots Downtown

To find out how to volunteer for 3 Dots Downtown, visit their website.