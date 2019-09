ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — No one gives the AC/DC experience better than LIVE WIRE.

In their own words, LIVE WIRE is ‘the closest you’re gonna get to the real thing.’

The AC/DC tribute band’s success has landed them gigs around the world including tonight’s Alive@5 performance at the Railroader’s Memorial Museum.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks speaks with the band about their love for touring, Rock ‘N’ Roll and, specifically, AC/DC.