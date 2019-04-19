C3 Sports providing more than sports at new facility in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — (WTAJ) – Just over a month ago, C3 Sports opened up their doors in State College, hosting the Basketball State Tournament for teams across the state.

Over 130 teams across Pennsylvania traveled to C3 sports in State College to compete. It was a success for C3 Sports, as they had over 10,000 people come through their doors in their opening weekend.

Their facilities are not only for sports. They also host birthday parties with bounce houses and look to host other community based events going forward.

Their official grand opening will be May 9 at 3:00 pm, and they expect a few former Penn State players to show support.