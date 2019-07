(WTAJ) — In today’s dad a day we recognize Tammy’s dad

My dad was the best, most caring dad.

He would help anyone.

He took time out, even for his customers from his business that he owned.

He loved to go fishing

He even closed his shop on Wednesdays to go fishing with his family.

I miss him so much.

If you would like to submit a photo of your dad, you can visit our website by clicking here.