ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are sitting behind bars after police say they stole tools from a van and stayed in a vacant home.

Heather Evans, 42, and Richard Jukes Jr., 28, both of Altoona were found laying on the bare floor inside a home on the 800 block of 3rd Avenue on Saturday, March 5. Police were called to the home after a neighbor reported that multiple hand tools and electrical equipment were missing from his work van.

The neighbor went next door to the 3rd Avenue home where he spoke to Evans and asked her if she heard or saw anything. Evans told the neighbor that she didn’t know anything and shut the door, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Police said an officer spoke with another neighbor who informed that she saw a person in the van wearing a brown coat with a black hood using a flashlight. The neighbor then reportedly saw the person leave the van with a backpack and walk around to the side of the home she said had been sitting empty for months.

During their investigation, police said they found the tools and equipment inside the home along with a broken window that faced an enclosed porch. A brown coat and black hoodie were also found hanging in the hallway along with the previously described backpack that contained tools and was placed inside a dryer.

Evans reportedly told police she had been living in the home and moved in the previous day. However, she could not provide any information from the landlord who later informed police the home was not rented.

Jukes told police he met Evans at Sheetz and she told him that she worked for the plumbing & heating business that owned the van. She also reportedly offered Jukes a place to sleep. He continued to inform the police that Evans had entered the van parked outside the home before they both went inside.

The property owner later told police that $2,000 in damage had been done to the property. The items that were also removed from the van were reportedly worth $600.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Evans and Jukes were taken to Blair County Prison where they are being held on $110,000 combined bail. Both face multiple charges including criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.