State police investigating armed robbery at Centre County lodge

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after an armed robbery occurred late at night Saturday in Bellefonte, according to a press release.

The robbery occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the Econo Lodge off of Benner Pike, as the suspect approached the victim he pulled out a black and silver semi auto handgun. The suspect told the victim to give him his belongings and then fled on foot after he was given them, according to state police.

State police describe the suspect as being about 6ft 2in and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Rockview at (814)-355-7545.