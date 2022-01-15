State police investigating after items stolen from abandoned property

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after items were stolen from an abandoned property in Clearfield County.

Sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, state police say that an individual stole items from a half-built 10×12 wooden shed that had no walls and a burnt mobile home that wasn’t locked up off of Lower Hollow Road.

A window air conditioner unit, about 30-40 Xbox video games and six boxes of laminate flooring were stolen by an unidentified individual who then fled from the scene in an unknown direction, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield at (814)-857-3800.