State police investigate Bedford County homicide, suspect still on move

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday in Snake Spring Township, Bedford County.

According to a tweet from Trooper Christopher Fox, the investigation shows that 38-year-old Tico Octavius Franklin shot and killed 62-year-old victim Brian Hunter. Police say Franklin fled the area with a stolen vehicle, that was later recovered on Interstate 70 in Maryland.

Anyone with information should contact State Police in Bedford at (814)623-6133.

