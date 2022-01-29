February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Somerset County officials searching for wanted individuals

Crime

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for multiple people that are wanted-on warrants.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Serivices and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are search for the four individuals listed below:

  • Christopher Barnick, 44, Somerset Area- wanted for DUI.
  • Thomas Beener, 52, Somerset Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.
  • Jamie Miller, 38, Meyersdale Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.
  • Lance Ringer, 34, Markleton Area- wanted for drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.

