Somerset County officials searching for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for multiple people that are wanted-on warrants.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Serivices and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are search for the four individuals listed below:
- Christopher Barnick, 44, Somerset Area- wanted for DUI.
- Thomas Beener, 52, Somerset Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.
- Jamie Miller, 38, Meyersdale Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.
- Lance Ringer, 34, Markleton Area- wanted for drug charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.
