Somerset County officials searching for wanted individuals

Somerset County officials are looking for multiple people that are wanted-on warrants.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for multiple people that are wanted-on warrants.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Serivices and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are search for the four individuals listed below:

Christopher Barnick, 44, Somerset Area- wanted for DUI.

Thomas Beener, 52, Somerset Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.

Jamie Miller, 38, Meyersdale Area- wanted for recklessly endangering.

Lance Ringer, 34, Markleton Area- wanted for drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.