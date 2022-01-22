Somerset County officials search for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for numerous individuals that are wanted-on warrants.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the county’s sheriff office are looking for four individuals:
- Louise Brown, 39, Garrett Area- Wanted for theft.
- Kyle Merkel, 31, Hyndman Area- Wanted for DUI.
- Stanley Norris, 45, Fairhope Area- Wanted for DUI.
- Zachary Pryal, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for resisiting arrest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.
