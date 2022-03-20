SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below:

Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of a child charges.

Tara Brogin, 44, Somerset area- wanted for domestic charges.

Skyler Miller, 29, Somerset area- has an arrest warrant out for him by Boswell Police Department.

Randy Weyandt, 46, Windber area- wanted for DUI charges.

PHOTO via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.