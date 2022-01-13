Police: Nearly 150 gallons of oil go missing from Bedford County home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for answers after nearly 150 gallons were stolen out of Bedford County.

According to the report, sometime from Dec. 1 to Jan. 12 at about 8:34 p.m. an individual stole $498, or almost 150 gallons, worth of oil from a residence off of Raystown Road. State police say that the individual then ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police Bedford at (814)-623-6133