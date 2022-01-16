Police: Man steals vehicle, scraps it at recycling yard

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Boswell man faces charges after state police say he stole a vehicle and scrapped it at a recycling yard.

On Jan. 1 state police received a report of a stolen 2000 Jeep Cherokee from a parking lot off of the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway in Jenner Township, according to state police. The vehicle was parked in a lot by a business that was owned by the victim.

When police reviewed security camera footage, they saw 61-year-old Michael Walker winch the Jeep onto a flatbed trailer connected to a truck and then drive away. After being taken into custody, Walker told police that he cut and scrapped the vehicle at a recycling yard, state police say.

Walker faces felony theft charges and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

