BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Martinsburg man faces felony and misdemeanor theft charges after he allegedly was paid almost $24k for various home improvement projects but never finished any work.

State police said that David Snyder, 40, was paid a total of $23,755 for part of the labor he did on some home improvement projects at two different properties, both owned by the victim, but he never finished his work that began in April 2019.

According to an affidavit, one of the properties located at the 300 block of Coventry Court in Hollidaysburg Snyder was supposed to install a pellet stove for $2,970.12 in the basement. He then returned it and got a different pellet stove but it never showed up at the house.

State police said that at a different property located at the 100 block of Harshbarger Road in Hollidaysburg Snyder was paid for lawn work but said about having to remove trees before such work could be done. An outside vendor was hired by Snyder but the victim found out he only paid them half when she saw that the trees were not removed from the yard.

Snyder is currently confined in Blair County Prison awaiting trial on previous charges with new bail set at $75,000.