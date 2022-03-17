CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Sidman man is facing charges after throwing a chainsaw at an elderly man, according to a complaint.

Police said that Dennis Richardson, 27, pushed the victim up against a garage wall during a dispute and injured the man by throwing a chainsaw at him, making a deep cut on his leg at a property located at the 100 block of Black Road in Cambria County on Thursday March 16. Richardson then tried starting the chainsaw several times while shouting “I’ll cut your f****** leg off old man,” according to the complaint.

Richardson faces felony assault along with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and additional charges. He is lodged in Cambria County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for March 24 with bail set at $50,000.

Police reported that the victim did receive stitches for a “severe laceration.”