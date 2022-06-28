CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Walmart in State College.

Two suspects arrived at the North Atherton Street Walmart in separate vehicles on Friday, June 24. The man pictured man selected various items in the store while the woman pictured acted as a lookout, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The male took the items to the lawn and garden section, where he proceeded to cut through the fencing and load the items into his vehicle. Both suspects then left the area and met in the parking lot before departing in separate vehicles.

Suspect’s vehicles in State College Walmart retail theft. Source Crimewatch

Suspect in State College Walmart retail theft. Source Crimewatch

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vardzel at (814) 234-0273 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers Website.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH