BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona police officers responded to a grocery store after reports of an armed robbery.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:18 AM, officers responded to FeFi’s, 1224 2nd Ave. John Allen Jukes (Pictured below) entered the store and demanded money from the cashier while wielding a knife. Jukes made off with 3,680.00 dollars, according to Sgt. Matt Plummer.

John Allen Jukes

According to the police report during the investigation police determined that Jukes had conspired with another man to rob the store. Matthew Morrison, who was later located disposing of the lock box that the money was in. Morrison was taken into custody and subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and related offenses.

Officers received information that Jukes was at the Wye Motor Lodge, but he managed to flee before a search warrant being executed at the room that he was staying in.

The Altoona Police Department currently holds an active arrest warrant for John Allen Jukes for Robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property and related offenses.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information on the location of John Allen Jukes is asked to report it to call 911.