SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for four individuals who are wanted on various charges as of Feb. 26.

The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are searching for the following four individuals:

Shawn Oester, 43, Salisbury Area- Wanted for obstructing adminstration of law

Michelle Morris, 48, Meyersdale Area- Wanted for DUI

Zachery Koval, 30, Friedens Area- Wanted for drug charges

Ashley Bowser, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for receiving stolen property

Images of four individuals wanted to appear before a judge as of Feb. 26. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information regarding the individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.