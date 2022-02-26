SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for four individuals who are wanted on various charges as of Feb. 26.
The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office along with the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are searching for the following four individuals:
- Shawn Oester, 43, Salisbury Area- Wanted for obstructing adminstration of law
- Michelle Morris, 48, Meyersdale Area- Wanted for DUI
- Zachery Koval, 30, Friedens Area- Wanted for drug charges
- Ashley Bowser, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for receiving stolen property
Anyone with information regarding the individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.
