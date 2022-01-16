Nearly 20 storage units broken into, state police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after nearly 20 storage units in Cambria County were broken into, state police say.
According to state police, on Dec. 29, Storage units at Portage Storage, located off of Portage Street in Portage Township, were broken into and had weapons along with other items stolen out of them. State police say that in total, 19 storage units were broken into.
Below is a list of the stolen items, according to state police:
- A Remington 1911 R1- $700 value
- Hyperforce 2175 Bow
- Glock 43 9mm- $550 value
- Arrows
- Bow case
- Lock
An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814)-471-6500.
