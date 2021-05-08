Man charged after delivered drugs results in woman’s death, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Warriors Mark man is now facing a slew of felony charges after allegedly delivering drugs that resulted in the death of a woman.

Police say 39 year-old Jeremy Brooks allegedly sold multiple drugs at the Stevens motel on the 1200 block of North Atherton street, that resulted in her death in August of 2020.

An autopsy was conducted in October and the findings were a multi-drug overdose, fentanyl and meth.

Later in April police allegedly found money, two guns, suspected drugs, and what police recognized as an owe sheet.

Brooks is facing felony possession of firearms, drug deliver resulting in death and a slew of other charges.