ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is facing charges after police said a drug deal turned into a robbery back in October.

Tahjir Triplin, 19, of Johnstown faces a slew of felony theft charges along with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and possession of firearm.

Mugshot of Tahjir Triplin

An investigation was launched by the Altoona Police Department after a robbery occurred at a home at the 600 block of 10th Street in Altoona on Oct. 12 around 11:45 p.m. A woman told police that she was in her room when she heard a loud thud, and as soon as she opened the door, she was met with Triplin who had reportedly followed her son home.

She was hit by a pistol twice when being asked “where’s the dough,” according to a criminal complaint. The intruders fled after the woman screamed for her daughter, who was down the hall, to grab a gun.

Police executed a Snapchat search warrant on Triplin’s account after they interviewed the woman’s son, who took a screenshot of his location saying he was in Altoona.

In November police interviewed the woman and her son again, and they discovered that right before the robbery, Triplin was to be sold 3.5 grams of weed after the son gave him his mom’s address. Police noted that Triplin, who traveled from Johnstown, and the son were talking on the front porch, and that’s when he pulled out and pointed a gun and told the victim “you’re coming with me.” The victim then managed to get away from Triplin and into the house.

Police reported that they discovered that Triplin’s Snapchat history showed pictures of him with the gun. Later into the investigation, police noted that the gun was stolen in September from a vehicle in Geistown of Cambria County. They also noted that he was not to possess a firearm or a concealed carry weapon permit due to being less than 18 years old.

Triplin is currently lodged in Blair County Prison unable to post $100,000 cash bail. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing that is set for March 23 at 9 a.m.