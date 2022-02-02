Man accused of sexually abusing boy three different times

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused a boy on three separate occasions.

According to the charges filed, police were contacted by Children Youth Services in June 2021 who reported sexual abuse of a young boy. After interviewing the victim police found that 31-year-old Leroy Henderson III abused him three different times when he was younger.

The first time Henderson touched the boy inappropriately over his pants, police say. On other occasions, Henderson allegedly abused the boy in a play area of the house and when the parents were away.

Henderson faces a slew of felony charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, rape of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors. He is currently lodged in Cambria County jail with bail set at $125,000.

Henderson has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 8.