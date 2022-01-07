Man accused of killing two trophy bull elk thought they were doe

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clarence man faces charges after he allegedly shot two trophy bull elk but claims he mistook them as doe.

Just a little before 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, 39-year old Christopher Brooks reported that he shot two elk in Boggs Township right after dusk, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Brooks realized that he shot elk instead of doe after he got a closer look and saw the antlers and their size.

When Brooks presented his hunting license officials say that he did not have the proper paperwork to be hunting in the area.

Brooks faces charges of unlawful killing of big game during a closed season and also for hunting violations. He awaits a preliminary hearing yet to be scheduled.

Last year the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioner reported that for the 2021-2022 there was 187 tags total given out. The late season for elk in PA started on Jan. 1.

On average a fully grown bull elk is five feet tall and can weigh between 700 and 1,100 pounds.