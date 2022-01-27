Johnstown murder trial declared mistrial in 2017 shooting

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, allegedly shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1 at the West End section of Johnstown.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trial for a man charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown has ended in a mistrial on Wednesday.

Mizzon Grandinetti, 21, was on trial for the 2017 murder of Barron Grumbling.

According to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, an official with the Judge’s office stated “a witness during testimony cross-examination violated the specific terms of a pretrial motion made by the Judge concerning the Defendant’s prior conduct.”

Defense asked for a mistrial and this motion was granted by Judge Patrick Kiniry.

Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, allegedly shot and killed Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1, 2017, at the West End section of Johnstown.

Grandinetti’s trial began on Wednesday and was being prosecuted by The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.