BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked someone with a knife on Wednesday, March 30.

Police said that 70-year-old Michael Daniels attacked a man with a knife at a residence located at 100 block of 1st Avenue. A witness at the scene told police that the two were arguing when he went upstairs, returned shortly after with a knife and said “I’m going to slit your throat.”

According to a criminal complaint, Daniels then slashed the man’s hands. The man then managed to flee the residence.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Daniels faces felony aggravated assault along with additional misdemeanor charges. He awaits a preliminary hearing set for April 6.