BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after assaulting a man with a hammer and threatening to kill him, according to police.

On Sunday, April 17, police responded to a home on the 2000 block of 6th Avenue, in which they met with the victim. He told officers that the homeowner invited him over to grab his clothes and asked him to turn on the dryer in the basement. As he was about to turn on a dryer Joshua James Claar, 42, struck him on the head with a hammer and said “I’m going to kill you,” according to the police report.

The victim immediately left the home and contacted 911 and was observed by police to have blood coming from his head with swelling and a laceration also noticeable. After searching the home, police said they found the hammer underneath a bed in the attic.

Police documents said after interviewing the homeowner, she initially said that the victim was in the basement buying drugs from an unknown black male. She then changed her statement and admitted to inviting the victim over via text. Her texts also showed that the victim was coming over to give her drugs and that Claar was inside the home.

Claar told police that the homeowner said that someone was in the basement and that he went downstairs and saw the victim speaking with an unknown black male. He told them they weren’t allowed to be there but claimed no physical altercation occurred, according to the police report.

Claar was charged with both first and second-degree aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanors. He is being held in Blair County Prison and had his preliminary arraignment on April 17. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 9 a.m.