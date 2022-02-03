Four men busted in home, storage unit burglaries, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Four men face burglary charges after police say over 10 guns and $2,000 worth of jewelry were stolen in a string of burglaries.

Thomas Hall, 23, of Johnstown, Gerald Ramsdorfer, 36, of Windber, William Campbell, 22, of Johnstown and Clifford Moeller, 35, of Windber face a slew of burglary-related charges, according to the charges filed.

On Dec. 29 just before 11:30 p.m. police arrived at Rock Solid Storage Units for a report of a burglary, police say. When they arrived they saw the suspects’ vehicle leave. After gathering surveillance footage, police were then able to make out the vehicle and track down the owner.

a slew of items the Windber Borough police said have been stolen in the area

After interviewing the owner of the vehicle, police discovered that Hall used the vehicle and was involved in a different burglary that happened overnight Jan. 22 to Jan. 23 at the Rear 100 block of Richland Avenue. The homeowner gave police a recording at the station and heard Hall’s and Ramsdorfer’s voices and confirmed with an informant that both of them took a suitcase full of jewelry worth $2,000. Both were then arrested.

Hall then confessed to participating in the storage unit theft and two other burglaries. He told police that Moeller and Campbell also took part in raiding the storage units. When police brought Campbell in for an interview he confessed, according to the complaint.

One of the burglaries Hall was involved in happened in September. He and Ramsdorfer broke into a garage at the 900 block of Somerset Avenue and stole a patio furniture set and a Schwinn Stingray bicycle. Both items combine for a monetary value of $1,000.

Hall is currently in Cambria County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 9 with bail set at $100,000. Ramsdorfer posted $75,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing for Feb. 23. Moeller and Campbell await a preliminary hearing, yet to be scheduled.