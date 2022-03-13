CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Clearfield are searching for a man wanted for assault stemming from an incident that occurred in February.

According to a press release, Cody Brown, 30, of Clearfield is wanted for simple assault and other related charges from an incident that happened at Daisy Street on Feb. 25.

Police said that later that day Brown returned to the scene and threatened another person. Brown then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clearfield Borough Police Department at (814)-765-7819