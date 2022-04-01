CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced the number that was used to contact the teen back to him and from the messages, he did know the girl’s age.

Bonar faces felony charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor along with other charges.

Bonar was denied bail and is currently in Clearfield County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing for April 13.